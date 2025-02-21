Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $520,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,337,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 805,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,114,000 after buying an additional 85,763 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,686,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $55.99 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

