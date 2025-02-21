Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBTP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 152,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 63,837 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 171,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PBTP stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47.
Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Profile
The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.