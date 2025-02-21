Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBTP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 152,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 63,837 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 171,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBTP stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1058 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

