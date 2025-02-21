Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $233,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

