Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 715 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,644,000 after purchasing an additional 455,361 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after buying an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 29.3% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 864,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after buying an additional 195,583 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 595,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5,437.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 572,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after acquiring an additional 562,435 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Stock Performance

SUN opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.8865 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SUN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

