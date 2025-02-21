Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 8,121 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PAVE opened at $41.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.