GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading 25% Higher – What’s Next?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 4,102,815 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,342,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Down 11.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.50.
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GoviEx Uranium
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.