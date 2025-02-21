Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Shares Down 6.6% – Should You Sell?

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $44.60. 558,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,429,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GRAL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grail in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Grail in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get Grail alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Grail

Grail Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grail, Inc. will post -65.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grail

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crcm LP purchased a new stake in Grail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,061,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in Grail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,550,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Grail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,118,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,098,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,902,000.

Grail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.