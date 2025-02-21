Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.280-1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.5 million-$240.5 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.430-8.820 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.01. The company had a trading volume of 47,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.74 and a 200 day moving average of $155.40. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $126.17 and a 52-week high of $192.18.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 21.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOPE

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,366.18. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.