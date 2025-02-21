Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Trading Down 9.3% – Time to Sell?

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 170,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 359,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $584.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.16.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
