Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Stock Price Up 17.9% – What’s Next?

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 1,001,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 491,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
Great Southern Copper Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £7.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.36.
Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.25) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.
Great Southern Copper Company Profile
Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.
