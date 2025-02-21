Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Position Reduced by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,437 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 4.07% of Grocery Outlet worth $61,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 277,706 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 357.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 519,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 406,039 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 887.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

