Grocery Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 18th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the grocery industry. These stocks represent ownership in companies that sell food and other household goods, typically in a retail setting. Grocery stocks can be influenced by factors such as consumer spending habits, food prices, and competition within the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $15.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,056.03. 2,086,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $971.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $925.64. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.73. 18,227,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,042,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80. Walmart has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $482.18. 3,349,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,458. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.14. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $491.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

