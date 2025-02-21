Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Acquires Shares of 56,022 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,053,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,483 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,438,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,393,000 after purchasing an additional 235,863 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,174,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,884 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 159.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,694,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,905 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,565,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,028,000 after purchasing an additional 216,965 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

