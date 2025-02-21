Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.2% of Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,041 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after buying an additional 1,859,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after buying an additional 1,700,587 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

