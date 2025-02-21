Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCEB. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 175.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 40,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 216.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 49,846 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCEB opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

