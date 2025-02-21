Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 1,108 shares.The stock last traded at $25.78 and had previously closed at $25.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Grupo Simec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Grupo Simec Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Simec

The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

