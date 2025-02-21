Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.91), Zacks reports. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 10.88%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.83. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

