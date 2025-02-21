H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.12 and last traded at $38.46. Approximately 440,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,083,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.61.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). H World Group had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 293.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in H World Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

