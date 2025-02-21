Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 5,975 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in KLA were worth $40,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in KLA by 82.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $777.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $703.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $715.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $609.40 and a 12-month high of $896.32.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.68.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

