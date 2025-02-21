Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.06% of Standex International worth $23,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Standex International during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Standex International by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Standex International by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Standex International by 18,180.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SXI opened at $187.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $154.45 and a one year high of $212.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.17.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

