Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $25 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 468,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of Realty Income worth $25,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.91%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

