Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $38,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,110.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73. The stock has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,858.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,952.94.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 40.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 32.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,244.69.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

