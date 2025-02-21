Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,875 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Copart worth $31,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,130,000 after purchasing an additional 941,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Copart by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,157,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,877,000 after buying an additional 120,939 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 20,555,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,119,000 after acquiring an additional 125,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,763,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,547,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Copart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,042,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,601. This represents a 91.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $58.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

