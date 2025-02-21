Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLIT. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Harmonic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLIT

Harmonic Trading Up 0.5 %

HLIT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 93,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,624. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

In other news, CFO Walter Jankovic purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $113,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,457.76. The trade was a 35.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Krall bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,932.20. This trade represents a 6.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,780 shares of company stock worth $286,157 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Harmonic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 14.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.