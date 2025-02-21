Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 21st

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $21.60 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $354.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

