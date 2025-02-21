HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STOK has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 13,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $178,217.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,902.96. This represents a 22.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $78,852.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,615.38. This trade represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,849 shares of company stock worth $809,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

