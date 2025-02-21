HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.25 to $16.25 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.78% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DRDGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

NYSE DRD opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.