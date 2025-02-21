HC Wainwright Lowers Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

SAND stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 39,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,314,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,600 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,296 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,890,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

See Also

