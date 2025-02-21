HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $83.61 on Friday. Insmed has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $84.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $1,310,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,553.60. This trade represents a 4.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $227,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,155.20. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 532,207 shares of company stock worth $41,400,465. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Insmed by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2,348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 119.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 857,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,587,000 after purchasing an additional 466,306 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth $259,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

