H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18, Zacks reports. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%.
HEES traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $98.14. The stock had a trading volume of 883,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.
