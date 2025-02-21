Head-To-Head Review: AIX (NASDAQ:AIFU) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

AIX (NASDAQ:AIFU – Get Free Report) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIX and Marsh & McLennan Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AIX alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIX $450.48 million 0.04 $39.50 million $0.73 0.47 Marsh & McLennan Companies $24.46 billion 4.63 $4.06 billion $8.19 28.16

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than AIX. AIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marsh & McLennan Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

26.7% of AIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of AIX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AIX and Marsh & McLennan Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIX 0 0 0 0 0.00 Marsh & McLennan Companies 2 10 4 0 2.13

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus price target of $230.44, suggesting a potential downside of 0.08%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than AIX.

Profitability

This table compares AIX and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIX N/A N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies 16.60% 32.60% 8.63%

Volatility and Risk

AIX has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats AIX on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIX

(Get Free Report)

AIX, Inc. engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The Consulting segment offers health, wealth, and career solutions and products, and specialized management, strategic, economic, and brand consulting services. The company was founded by Henry W. Marsh and Donald R. McLennan in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for AIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.