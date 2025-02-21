Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,487 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 2.19% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth $1,738,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at about $6,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HCVI opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.07. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

