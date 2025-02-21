Herald (LON:HRI) Announces Earnings Results

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.96 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Herald had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 107.72%.

Herald Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Herald stock opened at GBX 2,325 ($29.46) on Friday. Herald has a 12-month low of GBX 1,986.34 ($25.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,570 ($32.56). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,403.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,240.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.88.

About Herald

Herald Investment Trust’s objective is to achieve capital appreciation through investments in smaller quoted companies in the areas of technology and communications.

Investments may be made across the world. The business activities of investee companies will include information technology, broadcasting, printing and publishing and the supply of equipment and services to these companies.

