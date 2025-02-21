Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair lowered Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of HLMN opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $221,129.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,966.98. This represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 761,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 508.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 23.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

