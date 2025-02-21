Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) Posts Earnings Results

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter. Himalaya Shipping had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 21.93%.

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

Shares of HSHP opened at $5.65 on Friday. Himalaya Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

Himalaya Shipping Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

