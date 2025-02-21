HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Insider Brian Scott Smith Sells 556 Shares of Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $27,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,260.60. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HNI Stock Up 0.5 %

HNI stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. HNI had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 649.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

