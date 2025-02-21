HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ opened at $34.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.28%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.68.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

