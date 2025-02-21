HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total value of $6,202,025.00.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $748.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $739.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,313.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective (up previously from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,262,000 after purchasing an additional 74,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,068,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

