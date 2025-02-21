Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.12.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

TSE:HBM opened at C$10.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$7.07 and a 52 week high of C$14.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.89.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$106,105.36. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

