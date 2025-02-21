Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.12.
In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$106,105.36. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
