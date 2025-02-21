Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.070-0.110 EPS.
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 4.0 %
Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 497,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.30. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Insider Activity
In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,984.37. This represents a 11.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
