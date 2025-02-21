Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.070-0.110 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 4.0 %

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 497,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.30. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,984.37. This represents a 11.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

