Humana Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Humana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $13.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $271.87 on Friday. Humana has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.