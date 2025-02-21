Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives $18.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.