Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $641,000 in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bloomin’ Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $12.01 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.13 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.