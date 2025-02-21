Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $921,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Universal Display by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Universal Display by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $147.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.82. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $140.17 and a 12-month high of $237.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OLED

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.