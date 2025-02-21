Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 725,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,237,000 after purchasing an additional 178,074 shares during the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,090,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATMU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ATMU opened at $39.17 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

