Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Q32 Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Q32 Bio by 199.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Q32 Bio by 105.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Q32 Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim cut Q32 Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Q32 Bio from $80.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Q32 Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Q32 Bio Stock Performance

QTTB opened at $2.43 on Friday. Q32 Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Q32 Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q32 Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q32 Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.