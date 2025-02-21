Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in CommScope by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in CommScope by 1,005.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $5.43 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

