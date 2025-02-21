Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,000 Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REYN. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,447.50. The trade was a 51.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ REYN opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. Research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.