Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of ConnectOne Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,127,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 508,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 249,265 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 489,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 52.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.30.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNOB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

