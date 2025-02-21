IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.49 and traded as high as C$9.08. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$8.96, with a volume of 2,307,557 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMG shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$136,080.00. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

